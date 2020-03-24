Manheim Pennsylvania postponing its 75th-anniversary activities

Manheim Pennsylvania, named after the township where it all began, is the world’s largest auto auction at over 400 acres.

MANHEIM, Pa. (WHTM) — Due to recent developments and risks related to COVID-19, Manheim Pennsylvania will be postponing its 75th Anniversary activities scheduled for Thursday, March 26.

Manheim, the nation’s largest wholesale auto auction pioneer and industry leader for how used vehicles are bought and sold, is celebrating its 75th anniversary in 2020. Its flagship location in Manheim, Pennsylvania is the world’s largest wholesale auto auction facility and a driving force for the region, spanning 400+ acres and employing 1,300 full and part-time team members.

Every week, approximately 5,000 vehicles are sold in a fast and furious 38-lane auction that is often described as the stock market of used cars, with action also underway in four digital lanes. The other days of the week, thousands more cars are on-boarded and reconditioned for sale at the location’s 200,000 SF reconditioning facility with 14 detail lanes and 19 mechanical bays.