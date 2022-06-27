MANHEIM TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — The skate park at Overlook Park in Manheim Township might look different in the near future. In late May of 2022, the township invited the public to offer feedback for a newly designed skate park.

On June 27, the American Ramp Company is unveiling two designs for the skate park, giving the public an opportunity to weigh in.

“This is something the community has wanted for a while. We’ve had this skate park here for ten years and its showing its age. The first step in the process of getting a new one is finding out what the community wants,” said Matt Stopa, Director of Manheim Township Recreation and Park Planning.

Professional Skateboarder Cody McEntire also hosted a skate session at the design unveiling event.