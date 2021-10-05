Manheim Township Police need help identifying hit and run driver

MANHEIM, Pa. (WHTM) — Manheim police are in need of the public’s help to find a hit and run driver who left a motorcyclist injured on Saturday afternoon.

Around 2:30 p.m. a gray sedan was traveling on Marietta Avenue in Lancaster Township when, according to police, it was observed running a red light and then hit a Harley Davidson motorcycle on North President Avenue. The crash caused the motorcycle rider to hit the pavement and broke several bones.

The sedan drove away and was last seen turning onto North School Lane or Hamitlon Road. Police say the car should have damage on its right-front end.

Anyone with any information on this incident is asked to contact the Manehim Township Police Department at 717-569-6401.