Man’s drug delivery death guilty verdict a first in Franklin County

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — For the first time ever a Franklin County jury has convicted someone of drug delivery resulting in death.

Prosecutors said Shannon Watts sold four opioid pills to Allen Chapman on October 24, 2016.

After snorting the pills Chapman went home and died the following morning.

The Franklin County District Attorney’s Office said according to testimony at trial the victim had a lethal amount of oxymorphone in his system and other factors that led to his death.

“There were skeptics who thought that these cases couldn’t be won. Those attitudes made the team work that much harder,” said Matthew Fogal, Franklin County District Attorney in a press release.

Watts will be sentenced on August 4, 2019.