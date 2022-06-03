HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A group of people started out on the capitol steps wanting to make one thing clear. Gun violence and social injustices do not belong in Harrisburg.

“This isn’t anti-anything,” said Ralph Rodriguez, executive director of All You Can, Inc, “It’s not a hate rally. This is a love and shed positivity rally.”

This is the third annual March Against Injustice and Gun Violence and Ralph Rodriguez has been leading the movement.

“Every year we’re reliving this for the youth the education is important we won’t be able to lead the charge either we’re getting old or we won’t be here any longer,” Rodriguez said.

Past rallies and marches like this one have helped lead to two bills in Pennsylvania general assembly, which brought reform to state police hiring and training. Today’s march was an attempt to continue the conversation, just on a different topic.

“Throughout the height of the pandemic we’ve had over a million brand new gun owners with no education on how to store, keep, lock, load. it’s important that we share the message of gun safety but gun crime prevention as well,” Rodriguez added.

Rodriguez isn’t the only one who wants gun violence and social injustices to stop.

“We need to stop the violence. We need to put the guns down and stop it altogether,” said Christopher Bullock, of Harrisburg.

Bullock has experienced gun violence firsthand.

“I was shot before and it’s no fun cause you don’t know if you’re going to make it or if you’re loved one is going to be worried about you being alive or dead,” he added.

Citizens like Rodriguez and Bullock are trying to make real change in the Commonwealth through rallies and marches like this.