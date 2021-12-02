Maryland man who robbed banks in Pa. put behind bars

(WHTM) — A man from Maryland is now behind bars after he was charged with robbing five Midstate banks.

One of them happened at the BB&T Bank branch in Spring Grove. The FBI says workers there were held up and had to hand over eight thousand dollars. That robbery happened in August.

Get daily news, weather, and breaking news alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for abc27 newsletters here!

James Henderson Bryant III of Westminster in Carroll County, Maryland is now charged with that robbery and four others at BB&T and Citizens Bank branches in Carlisle, Dillsburg, Hanover, and Gettysburg. The FBI says he stole more than $28,000 overall. Armed robbery carries a prison sentence of up to 25 years.