Mascot name concern may impact local school district

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — James Crews grew up in Susquehanna Township and says the mascot name Indians bothered him as a child, and it continues today.

“I remember going to protests with my family when I was very young,” Crews said. “This is not about politics, this is about right and wrong.”

He says he hopes that district officials will change the name this year. “If there were mascots portraying African Americans stereotypically, it would not be acceptable. We have to move forward.”

Crews says some people don’t understand the history of Native Americans, and that is why they can’t relate to the hurt and pain of the negative images.

“It is offensive especially in Washington,” he said. “It goes back to a point when there were bounties on Native American men women, and children, and proof of kills were their skins, and you get paid for that.”

Susquehanna Township School District Board President, Jesse Gant tells abc27 that he welcomes a discussion about a mascot name change.