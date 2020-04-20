Mask order for employees, customers at essential business goes into effect

Some states are recalling KN95 masks made in China

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — An order that requires employees and customers to wear masks while at essential business is now in effect.

Pennsylvania Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine signed the order that went into effect on Sunday at 8 p.m.

If you don’t have a mask you won’t be able to enter or could be removed from the store.

Right now there are no other penalties for violating the order. Levine said at a press conference that she believes all Pennsylvanians will do the right thing.

Governor Wolf said he gave State Police and other law enforcement agencies the power to enforce the order to the fullest.

The order also included other mandates for businesses including: