STRASBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Strasburg Police are looking for two people who took a political sign last week.

Police shared an image of two suspects who they say stole a “Doug Mastriano for Governor” sign on March 5 around 8:50 p.m.

Mastriano is a Republican candidate for Governor who was recently subpoenaed by the January 6 committee seeking to question him for his role in the 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol and questions regarding the 2020 Presidential Election.

Mastriano, a retired Army Colonel, currently serves as a state senator for Pennsylvania’s 33rd District.

If you have any information about this crime, please contact the Strasburg Borough Police.