LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Maternity nurses at WellSpan Hospital in Ephrata haven’t just been caring for babies, they are having them also!

Eleven nurses in the maternity wing are, or were, pregnant this year. Six have already delivered, and five more are due by November.

Three of the nurses are having their first babies; One nurse just had her fifth child!

So far, the nurses have had eight boys and two girls.

The nurses’ due dates are spaced out enough that the returning moms can cover for the ones on maternity leave.