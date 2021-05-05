McCormick Riverfront Library expansion to offer more for Dauphin Co. families

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A Dauphin County library is expanding.

The McCormick Riverfront Office project will cost 3.5 million dollars.

One of the features that will come with the expansion includes connecting the library to a former residence of Sara Haly, who helped start the Dauphin County library system.

Other perks include a new family area, community meeting space and public computer resources.

“We’re seeing growth, we’re seeing change,” said Karen Cullings, executive director of the Dauphin County Library System. “We’re seeing many kinds of different visitors and we needed more space and a different kind of space to be able to be a place where everyone belongs.”

The library will also replace outdated ADA access to make two accessible entry points to the building.