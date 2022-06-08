HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The McCormick Riverfront Library will be closed from June 20 through June 25 to undergo elevator renovations as well as preparations for future upstairs renovations. Elevator access to the library’s main floor will not resume until July 9. Curbside pickup is available for library members who cannot use stairs.

The renovations are part of the ‘Your Place to Belong’ project which will connect the library to the Haldeman Haly House. Members are encouraged to utilize the curbside pick-up service or any of the other seven libraries in the system while the McCormick Riverfront Library is under construction.

Items returned in the outside book drop-off boxes will be collected but may not be checked in right away; There will be no late fees for those books.