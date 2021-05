DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A suspended Magistrate Judge in Dauphin County won her primary on Tuesday night.

Sonya McKnight is charged with obstruction and tampering with evidence. Prosecutors say she interfered with the police while they were arresting her son last February.

On Tuesday, she won both the Democratic and Republican primary races. She could face a third-party candidate in the fall.

Either way, right now she is suspended without pay and faces judicial conduct charges.