Meals now offered to all South Middleton School District students

BOILING SPRINGS, Pa. (WHTM) — All students in the South Middleton School District can now get a free meal.

The district expanded its program so every child can pick up two lunches and two breakfasts on Tuesdays and three lunches and breakfasts on Thursdays.

Pick up locatons are at Boiling Springs High School and W.G. Rice Elementary School.

“In addition to that we also provide delivery via Rohrer bus for families who are unable to pick up. So several of our Rohrer bus drivers come and pick up and deliver to several locations throughout the community,” said Kim Spisak, Director of student services, South Middleton School District.

Parents can request meals for students through the school district.