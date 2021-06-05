Mechanicsburg animal rescue saves 115 animals from neglect

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Speranza Animal Rescue posted to Facebook Friday night that they saved over 100 animals from a neglecting farm, in what they describe as their “biggest seizure to date.”

In a series of Facebook Live videos, Speranza Animal Rescue was called by Pa. State Police Friday afternoon with an “emergency” that needed quick assistance. Speranza owner Janine Guido said the farm has “multiple bodies that are decaying all over the property.”

“There’s a lot, birds, rabbits, a horse, tons of goats,” Guido said in the video. “I was walking around the property with the one police officer and we went to this one pen, and we saw two decaying bodies, and then another deceased body. And all of a sudden I heard a ‘ba.'”

While the rescue is trying to stay positive, Guido said there were a lot of sick animals with multiple infections.

“We’re hoping for the best,” she said.

Guido said that her and several volunteers have been travelling back and forth to save as many animals as they can.

“We’re making tons of trips,” she said in a 9 p.m. update. “It’s a crazy night.”

Guido also mentioned Speranza did not have the resources to take care of all those animals, asking for help from other vets, rescues, and donations from the community.

The Saturday morning update stated that the bunnies, chickens, and ducklings they saved are healthy. However, the goats and sheep are very ill, and that the horse, named Mr. Ed, they rescued will spend the rest of his life at Speranza.

To learn more about Speranza and how to help, click here.