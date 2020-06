MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Students in the Mechanicsburg Area School District may have an extended summer break.

Superintendent Dr. Mark Leidy has proposed starting two weeks later, partly because there have been delays in four construction projects. The extra time may also provide additional answers to the virus.

Leidy wants staff to have time to be fully prepared to go into a school year with several unknowns.

The school board may vote on this June 23.