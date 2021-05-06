Mechanicsburg attorney takes beach rule to federal court

OCEAN CITY, Md. (WHTM) — A Midstate attorney is making the argument that a basic beach rule is unconstitutional.

Mechanicsburg civil rights attorney Devon Jacob is taking on an ordinance in Ocean City, Md., that bans women from going topless at the beach. Five women sued the resort town in 2017, saying it unfairly targets women and violates equal protection guaranteed in the constitution.

But, lower courts upheld the law, designed to protect “public sensibilities.”

Jacob, a nationally known lawyer, argued the case in federal court. Recently, he helped negotiate a civil settlement for the family of George Floyd.