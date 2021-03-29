Mechanicsburg attorney who helped with George Floyd settlement watching Chauvin murder trial

FILE – In this image taken from video, defense attorney Eric Nelson, left, defendant and former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, right, and Nelson’s assistant Amy Voss, back, introduce themselves to potential jurors on Tuesday, March 23, 2021, as Hennepin County Judge Peter Cahill presides over jury selection in the trial of Chauvin at the Hennepin County Courthouse in Minneapolis. Chauvin is charged in the May 25, 2020 death of George Floyd. The huge task for jurors at the trial of Chauvin showed during jury selection as some would-be jurors said they were unnerved by the very thought of being on the panel. (Court TV, via AP, Pool)

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Devon Jacob is a national civil rights attorney from Mechanicsburg who has represented clients around the country. Jacob has been on all sides of civil cases. He was a police officer and has represented them in court.

In the past year, Jacob has provided insight and is now weighing in on the Derek Chauvin trial taking place in Minneapolis.

Jacob assisted attorney Ben Crump in the $27 million settlement reached with the city of Minneapolis after Floyd’s death. He says civil court is much different than criminal court.

“The burden of proof is on the prosecution,” Jacob said. “We can’t lose sight of the fact, we have four police officers in broad daylight knowing they were being recorded, did they think their actions were appropriate and in accordance with department policy?”

Jacob says Derek Chauvin’s defense team will appeal to the jury on a personal level, reminding them they are on the streets every day and at times mistakes are made.

Moreover, police don’t wake up in the morning with the intent to kill the people they protect and serve.

Jacob says it’s tough to predict how long Chauvin’s trial will go, but he does not expect to prosecution to make an offer on a deal.