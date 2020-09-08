Mechanicsburg cancels annual Halloween parade due to COVID-19

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Borough of Mechanicsburg and the Board of Directors of the Mechanicsburg Chamber of Commerce announced Tuesday that the annual Halloween parade for 2020 has been canceled to due COVID-19.

The parade was scheduled for October 13. “These decisions continue to be difficult to make as we work to protect our residents,” said Borough Manager Roger Ciecierski. “Mechanicsburg is a great place to live, and we are committed to providing events that bring our community together. However, at this time, we cannot hold these events and also protect the health and safety of our children and residents.”

Organizers of the parade looked at several different options for the parade to help spread out attendees, but none of the options were able to be done.

The Borough and the Chamber thank the sponsors and the volunteers that help put the parade together every year.

