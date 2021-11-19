Mechanicsburg church holds annual Youth Sleepout for the Homeless

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Young members of First United Methodist Church in Mechanicsburg began their annual sleepout on Friday, giving participants a glimpse at what it is like to be unhoused.

Dozens of teens are taking part by spending the night in cardboard boxes. The event started Friday afternoon and will end Saturday morning.

“It helps them to realize what they can truly be grateful for, but then also for the necessities that others might need help getting,” youth pastor Lisa Aronson said.

Money raised through the event will go to several groups that help individuals who are homeless. The church began the sleepout 30 years ago.