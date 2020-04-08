Mechanicsburg family finding silver linings amid coronavirus disruption

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Kent family is the first to admit they are blessed. They have a safe and healthy family with a roof over their heads and food on their table in a comfortable suburban neighborhood.

But this was supposed to be a special time for the family. Two of the daughters are approaching graduation and have suddenly become girls, interrupted.

Camille Kent, a senior at Cumberland Valley High School, helped organize the school’s Mini-THON which raised nearly $329,000 for pediatric cancer.

That dance party fundraiser was the first weekend in March, the last weekend large gatherings were allowed. The pictures of kids hugging and cheering closely together seems very odd in the self-quarantined world we now find ourselves in.

“I’m happy we got to get that in,” Camille said. “It would have been unfortunate if we didn’t get to have our big night in celebration with everyone.”

But for Camille, and every other Midstate senior, the anticipation of much-deserved big nights are in limbo, courtesy of coronavirus.

“Our prom and graduation are postponed,” Camille said. “They’re not sure when we can have it, but we will have it.”

Might the postponed graduation and prom bleed in to freshmen year in college?

“Yes,” Camille said. “That’s what they say. We are very hopeful.”

Camille is going to Temple University next year. Her big sister, Grace, is set to graduate from Temple this year.

“It’s a little disappointing having to come home from school and not being in Philly,” Grace said. “It’s been stressful, but I think we’re all still hopeful.”

The Kent’s have been hunkered down in self-quarantine, the girls working on their final assignments online and from home.

“It’ll be better when we get to celebrate,” said Marlo Kent, the girls’ mom. “It may not be on the exact same day or look the exact same way.”

Marlo actually sees the pandemic as a learning experience for two soon-to-be graduates and the first lesson is perspective.

“During our time in quarantine, we’ve seen people pass away where there’s been no funerals. We’ve had people get married where they couldn’t have loved ones and family in attendance.”

The girls get it. There’s no ‘woe is me’ here. But have tears been shed?

“No tears yet,” Camille said. “We’re understanding.”

Marlo has even managed to find the silver lining in a very dark COVID-19 cloud when reminded that she still has two graduation parties to plan even if the date is uncertain.

“Exactly,” Marlo said with a laugh. “We’ve been a little lazy on that and don’t have anything planned yet. So that’s paying off for us.”