Mechanicsburg ice cream shop added to Central Pa. 12-stop ice cream trail

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Midstate ice cream shops want you to take a hike and many of them are part of the fourth annual Ice Cream Trail of Central Pennsylvania.

The Midstate trail nicknamed Scooped is the largest in the state. Between Chambersburg and Ephrata, where ice cream is made from scratch, there are 12 stops along the trail.

“My children are 7th generation dairy farmers, and we are 4th gen retailer farm marketers,” Lolly Lesher, Way-Har Farms, said. “It really is a cow-to cone experience at our family farm and we’re happy to say that we served the community for over 50 years.”

New on the trail this year is Urban Churn’s new location in Mechanicsburg.