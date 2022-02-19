Mechanicsburg man arrested on sexual assault charges

UPPER ALLEN TOWNSHIP Pa. (WHTM) — A Mechanicsburg man has been arrested and charged with multiple counts including sexual assault and rape.

According to a release on the Upper Allen Township Police Department’s website, Chase Negley, 25, of Mechanicsburg was arrested after an adult woman reported she had been forcibly raped by Negley back in January.

Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here

Police conducted an investigation which revealed corroborating evidence to obtain an arrest warrant.

On Feb. 17, Negley was arrested without incident, where he was taken to Cumberland County Central Booking and was awaiting arraignment. He has been officially charged with Rape, Sexual Assault, and Aggravated Indecent Assault.

Bail has been set at $7,000, according to his court docket. A preliminary hearing will be held at a later date.