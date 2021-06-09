Mechanicsburg man charged with fraud for fake Trump personas

(AP) — A Pennsylvania man has been charged with creating fake online identities for ex-President Donald Trump’s brother and son to dupe hundreds of people nationwide into donating to his phony political organization.

Joshua Hall of Mechanicsburg was arrested Tuesday. The 22-year-old was released on $25,000 bail after appearing in Harrisburg federal court.

Charges of wire fraud and aggravated identity theft were lodged against him after prosecutors said he spent contributions on personal expenses.

Prosecutors say he impersonated Trump’s brother Robert. After Robert Trump died in August, he moved to Barron Trump.