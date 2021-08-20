Mechanicsburg medical marijuana dispensary cashing in on soaring market

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Medical_Marijuana_Employment_87725-159532.jpg49280093

FILE – In this July 12, 2018 file photo, newly transplanted cannabis cuttings grow in soilless media in pots at Sira Naturals medical marijuana cultivation facility in Milford, Mass. A Connecticut health care worker told a potential nursing home employer she had legally taken medical marijuana to deal with the effects of a car accident. […]

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Medical marijuana sales were the highest ever last month in Pennsylvania.

Now, there’s a dispensary on the Carlisle Pike in Mechanicsburg, The CEO of Fluent says more people are embracing the alternative medicine and Pennsylvania is a red-hot market for it.

News in your inbox: sign up for our daily news, weather, and breaking news newsletters

“The patient population is steadily increasing. The type and nature of patients that are seeking it, not from a recreation point of view, but a true medicine point of view is continuing to increase,” Fluent CEO, Robert Beasley said.

Fluent says the median age of its customers is 53.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss