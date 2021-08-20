Mechanicsburg medical marijuana dispensary cashing in on soaring market

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Medical marijuana sales were the highest ever last month in Pennsylvania.
Now, there’s a dispensary on the Carlisle Pike in Mechanicsburg, The CEO of Fluent says more people are embracing the alternative medicine and Pennsylvania is a red-hot market for it.
News in your inbox: sign up for our daily news, weather, and breaking news newsletters
“The patient population is steadily increasing. The type and nature of patients that are seeking it, not from a recreation point of view, but a true medicine point of view is continuing to increase,” Fluent CEO, Robert Beasley said.
Fluent says the median age of its customers is 53.