Mechanicsburg medical marijuana dispensary cashing in on soaring market

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Medical marijuana sales were the highest ever last month in Pennsylvania.

Now, there’s a dispensary on the Carlisle Pike in Mechanicsburg, The CEO of Fluent says more people are embracing the alternative medicine and Pennsylvania is a red-hot market for it.

“The patient population is steadily increasing. The type and nature of patients that are seeking it, not from a recreation point of view, but a true medicine point of view is continuing to increase,” Fluent CEO, Robert Beasley said.

Fluent says the median age of its customers is 53.