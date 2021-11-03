Mechanicsburg nonprofit that serves meals to the elderly in need of drivers, volunteers

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The Mechanicsburg Area Meals On Wheels program is in dire need of volunteers and donations heading into the winter season.

Since it was founded in March 1969, the program has served over 750,000 meals to the elderly and infirmed. Now the nonprofit needs the community’s help in return.

John Mengel, a board member with Mechanicsburg Area Meals On Wheels, said what they really need is drivers. They serve 170 people in Cumberland County and want to keep being able to do that.

The nonprofit is not funded by the government, and everything from the gas that goes in the vehicles to the drivers delivering the meals comes from donations and volunteers.

“We usually have two drivers per route [and] there is usually about nine or 10 routes,” Mengel said. He also said that delivery takes about two hours of time Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays.

Visit the Mechanicsburg Area Meals On Wheels Facebook page to learn more about volunteering. To donate, call 717-697-5011 or mail a check or cash to P.O. Box 1093 Mechanicsburg, 17055.