Mechanicsburg police keeping a close eye on tractor-trailer drivers and illegal turns

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Mechanicsburg police officers have their hands full when looking for tractor-trailer drivers making illegal turns at busy intersections.

Police say some of these big rig drivers are creating dangerous situations for motorists and pedestrians and every very illegal turn could put people and property in harm’s way.

Get daily news, weather, and breaking news alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here

On the corner of Main and North Walnut Streets in Mechanicsburg, you can find several cars stopping and going to traffic backed up waiting for trains to pass.

One thing officers don’t like to see is big rigs making illegal turns on narrow roads.

Police say they get plenty of calls trying to maneuver drivers out.

“We get a few times a month where someone will call and say there’s a truck stuck here at the intersection it’s a very small intersection and not suited for tractor trailers not turning at all,” Sergeant Timothy Dyer said.

Sgt. Dyer says this is a huge traffic hazard and can lead to damage for nearby businesses and street equipment.

“The side of the trailer hits the posts and damages it as you can see it dented up and the paint is all scrapped up you can even see some metal shavings here that have come off too,” Sgt. Dyer said.

Signs at the intersection read trucks over 25 ft long “no turns.”

Officers say typically these drivers are not from Cumberland County and are headed to warehouses with their deliveries.

“Many times they are not from this area and unfortunately, it seems like they almost have an unfollowable faith in their GPS to get to where they need to get to, regardless of any other regulatory signs,” Sgt. Dyer said.

If drivers of these tractor-trailers don’t pay attention to signage that could lead to a dangerous outcome or a pretty expensive fine.

“It’s most likely they would get a traffic citation for disobedience to traffic control devices for turning in violation of the posted sign,” Sgt. Dyer said.