Mechanicsburg Police seek identity of lost 9-year-old boy

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) Police are hoping the community can help them learn more about a lost 9-year-old boy.

Officers said the boy told them his name was Mardo John. He said he was coming from Harrisburg possibly the Allison Hill area and was set on meeting a friend who lives in downtown Mechanicsburg.

The boy said he does not know the address where he is living. He said his mother and father are in jail so he is staying with family friends.

Police said the boy also did not know his parents’ full name. He said his father’s last name is John but he doesn’t know his first name. His mother’s first name is Ashley but he is not sure what her last name is.

The boy also did not know his date of birth.

Contact Mechanicsburg Police if you can help with this investigation.