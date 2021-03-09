Accident-prone? Mechanicsburg Residents frustrated at truck crashes

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A tractor-trailer crashed in Mechanicsburg on Monday night. It’s not the first time and residents fear it definitely won’t be the last.

Tara Kiley-Rothwell owns a weaving studio in Mechanicsburg that needs to be stitched back together.

“Last night, about 11, a truck hit my awning for the second time in three weeks,” said Rothwell, owner of Saori Arts Studio.

The main problem at Main and Walnut Streets is trucks making illegal turns. Rothwell says it happens 24/7. abc27 News saw several in our short visit.

“You wouldn’t believe it unless you sat here and saw it all day long,” Rothwell said.

And it’s hard to believe that CR England trucks have three strikes in two weeks. Rothwell’s place was hit twice and a telephone poll across the street.

Roger Ciecierski is the Mechanicsburg Borough Manager.

“It’s a horse and buggy-designed town trying to handle twenty-first-century roads with traffic,” Ciecierski said.

And twenty-first-century truck terminals now surround the historic Midstate borough.

“A lot of times when police officer talks to them they say they’re following GPS,” Ciecierski said.

CR England is based in Utah and sent abc27 News a statement saying it’s investigating the recent incidents, has changed its GPS platform and is sending “in-cab alerts to warn drivers to avoid the area.”

But this CR England driver hadn’t gotten the message and turned illegally in front of the street cameras.

“These bright yellow there’s an orange diamond on top and all the signs have that here,” said borough resident Jason Smith.

Smith lives on the block. He’s complained mightily but says since Main and Walnut are state roads, bureaucratic red tape has been a stop sign to a real fix.

“It’s been years and the problem is getting worse — not better. We keep putting up signs that trucks ignore. You can put up a giant sign and if someone’s gonna ignore it, the sign doesn’t count,” Smith said.

Officials say CR England’s insurance has paid for previous damages. The drivers are only cited for failing to obey traffic signs and fined $130.

But solutions are neither easy nor fast. And until they come, you have to wonder how many more buildings will pay the price.