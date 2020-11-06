Mechanicsburg restaurant offers outdoor bubbles for socially-distant dining during the colder months

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — With limited seating inside restaurants and temperatures getting colder outside, one Mechanicsburg restaurant is getting creative. Thea has introduced bubbles for people to dine outside and stay isolated from others, while also remaining warm.

Each bubble has its own heater, Bluetooth speaker and mood lighting for when the sun goes down.

Thea Co-Owner and Executive Chef Ann Marie Nelms is thankful for customers who have stayed with the restaurant throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.

Speaking of the bubbles, Nelms said, “I just want a safe, healthy space to seat people. And it’s a little outside of the box, but I had to do whatever it would take to make sure that I can stay open.”

The bubbles are sanitized with a fogging machine between each use.

There is an additional cost to sit inside the bubbles when dining at Thea. The bubble “rental” ranges from $15 on weekdays and $25 on weekends.

Residents can make reservations by calling (717) 759-4654, but the bubbles are booked for the next three weeks.

