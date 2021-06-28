Mechanicsburg under mandatory water conservation order

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania American Water has issued a mandatory water conservation order for over 41,000 customers in the Mechanicsburg water system.

The following areas are affected:

Silver Spring Township

Hampden Township

Lower Allen Township

Lemoyne Borough

Wormleysburg Borough

East Pennsboro Township

New Cumberland Borough

Fairview Township

Shiremanstown Borough

Camp Hill Borough

Newberry Township

Customers are asked to limit their water use to essential purposes only while Pennsylvania American Water restores proper flow to its system.

The conservation comes after operational issues occurred at the Silver Spring Water Treatment Plant and as a result water tanks in the area are low. The low levels could impact critical water services and fire protection if they get fully depleted.

Pennsylvania American Water is notifying customers through its automated emergency notification system and will notify them when the order is lifted. Customers can learn more information by calling 1-800-565-7292 or by visiting their website through the link here.