Mechanicsburg’s Duck Donuts set to open in Ontario, Canada

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Mechanicsburg’s Duck Donuts continues its international reach with yet another location opening outside the U.S.

The franchise is getting three new locations set in Ontario with all of them expecting to open in the next four years. The first location is slated to open later this year in Burlington, Ontario, and will be owned and operated by Diana and Stuart Reed, a local husband, and wife.

“Per capita, Canadians eat more donuts than any other nation. Donuts have been part of Canadian family celebrations, workplace meetings, social gatherings, and coffee break routines for generations,” Diana Reed said. “We are extremely thrilled to be able to offer warm, delicious, and made-to-order donuts to Canadian families to experience and enjoy.”

Duck Donuts operates in 105 locations with other international locations in the United Arab Emirates, Egypt, and Saudi Arabia.