Mechanicsburg’s Duck Donuts sponsoring special “Dad Box” for Father’s Day

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Local favorite Duck Donuts will start selling special “Dad Boxes” for Father’s Day on Thursday, June 17 at all locations through June 20.

The “Dad Box” assortment has three specialty donuts to satisfy all taste buds. The three special donuts include:

Bacon in the Sun: Maple icing with chopped bacon and salted caramel drizzle

Midnight Madness: Chocolate icing with chocolate sprinkles

Peanut Butter Paradise: Peanut butter icing with chocolate drizzle

Duck Donuts says the Dad Box will make any father’s day sweet.

The Dad Box can be ordered in-store, online, or through their rewards app. Those in their rewards program can earn double points with the purchase of a Dad Box.