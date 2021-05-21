Mechanicsburg’s Duck Donuts to open in Egypt

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — One of the nation’s fastest-growing franchises, and Midstate favorite, is expanding its international outreach to Egypt.

Duck Donuts, headquartered in Mechanicsburg, signed a new master franchise agreement with Masters Food, awarding the rights to develop and sub-franchise in Egypt. It is set to open 25 new locations throughout Egypt over the next 5 years.

“We are very excited to announce our expansion to Egypt and enter into this partnership with Master Foods, a group who is eager and ready to integrate the Duck Donuts brand within a country filled with rich history,” Duck Donuts CEO Betsy Hamm said in a press release. “Not only are Egyptians always looking to try something new, especially desserts, but the culture has a strong focus on family values, which aligns perfectly with our brand.”

Master Foods also own Master Express, a managing group of retail stores in Egypt. It is well known for providing premium quality and fast service for customers.

“I discovered Duck Donuts in Dubai and instantly knew this unique brand and made-to-order experience would make a great fit within the Egyptian culture that appreciates high-quality foods,” Duck Donuts Egypt co-owner Ahmed Sabat said. “Duck Donuts will land in the heart of Cairo and soon we will be able to sprinkle a taste of happiness to those throughout Egypt.”

What started as an Outer Banks favorite has expanded over the last 8 years. The first store opened in Duck, N.C., back in 2007, when founder Russell A. Digilio and his family realized while on vacation there was nowhere to get donuts in town. The company became a franchise in 2013, and now has locations in 21 states and in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.