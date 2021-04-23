Mechanicsburg’s Jubilee Day canceled for second year in a row

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Mechanicsburg Chamber of Commerce and Board of Directors announced on Friday the annual 2021 Jubilee Day is canceled.

“The ongoing strain that the pandemic has placed on the resources of the collaborating entities has made it difficult to provide the necessary support to hold what has become the unofficial start of summer,” Mechanicsburg officials said.

Jubilee Day was originally scheduled for Thursday, June 17.

The annual event was cancelled in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“It is extremely disappointing that we have had to cancel Jubilee Day for the second year in a row,” said Jeff Palm, Executive Director of the Mechanicsburg Chamber of Commerce. “This is an event that is anticipated by many in the community for the social, entertainment, and economic factors.”

Prior to the pandemic, Jubilee Day has only been cancelled for World War II and extreme weather conditions in 1955.

Jubilee Day 2022 is set for Thursday, June 16, 2022.

For more information, visit Mechanicsburg’s Jubilee Day website.