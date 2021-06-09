Mechanicsburg’s West Shore Home opens new local headquarters

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — West Shore Home opened its new corporate headquarters in Mechanicsburg on Tuesday.

The building takes up over 56,000 square feet of space and will house over 560 employees. Some of the modern features include an employee training center, private breakout rooms, and a podcast studio.

There are also new safety features including a top-of-the-line HVAC system that helps destroy viruses and bacteria, antimicrobial door hardware and touchless technology for lighting and restrooms.

“This company was founded on the core principle of providing honest, reliable, and quality service to our customers. What started as a small, one office shop has expanded to a national level, with continued growth plans throughout the US,” President, CEO, and Founder B.J. Werzyn said. “Opening our new headquarters is the next step in becoming the most admire home improvement brand in the nation.