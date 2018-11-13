Medicaid and Medicare recipients are biggest proportions of people hospitalized for opioids

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) - The biggest proportion of people hospitalized for an opioid-related health crisis are on Medicaid, which the state spends an enormous amount of money to fund.

The second biggest population of people hospitalized for opioids are on Medicare, which the federal government spends an enormous amount of money to fund.

All of us are paying for that.

Even when it comes to commercial insurance, when rehab costs increase, premiums go up.

We are all bearing these costs.

We also pay for the babies impacted by opioids.

Two thousand babies a year are born going through opioid withdrawal, and the cost of that is staggering.

"Some of them are in the NICU units for months and that's just the beginning because they're going to experience all kinds of developmental problems going forward so the cost to society whether it's taxes or loss of opportunity, economic disadvantages that result from this is just gigantic," said Joe Martin, PA Health Care Cost Containment Council.

As always, if you, or a loved one needs help recovering from addiction, this phone number is a good one to call. 1-800-662-HELP (4357).

It's a hotline that's staffed by trained professionals 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.