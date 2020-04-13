Medical expert: Your mental health is likely to suffer during COVID-19

HARRISBURG, Pa, (WHTM) – We’re all stressed in some sort of way. According to experts, your mental health is likely to suffer during the COVID-19 lockdown.

We spoke with Executive Director Kim McDevitt from Mental Health America of Lancaster County who spoke of some very basic actions we can take while being stuck at home.

MHA claims that people should focus on what they can control instead of what they can’t during these strange times.

For individuals seeking mental help during COVID-19, please reach out to https://www.mhanational.org/ for support.

Here is what MHA suggested: