Medical marijuana dispensary burglarized in Hampden Township

ENOLA, Pa. (WHTM) — A large police presence was seen on Wednesday night on Valley Road in Enola.

The medical marijuana dispensary Organic Remedies was broken into. Hampden Township Police told abc27 they arrested a 25-year-old man.

Before the arrest, police told customers at the Weis Market next door to get to the back of the store and stay there for safety.

This is a developing story. abc27 will provide more details as they become available.