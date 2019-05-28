Local

Meeting about controversial Camp Hill Chick-fil-A

Posted: May 28, 2019 04:23 AM EDT

Updated: May 28, 2019 04:23 AM EDT

On Tuesday there will be a meeting to discuss the building of a heavily debated Cumberland County Chick-fil-A. 

Many who live near the area where the restaurant would be located don't want to see it built but developers say they're working with residents to ease concerns.

The Chick-fil-A would be built at the southeast corner of the Camp Hill Bypass and Chestnut Street.

The plan has received a great deal of negative feedback from community members.

In March, the Borough's planning commission raised concerns about pedestrian access, traffic being diverted into nearby neighborhoods and the integration of a restaurant this size into a residential area.

Developers say they have updated plans to include improvements to stormwater runoff and that they've added raised intersections and signs to keep drivers from making left turns during peak hours.

The group Safe Streets Camp Hill has invested time and resources reviewing the land use proposal and traffic impact study for the fast food restaurant but they were told back in April that revised plans were not available so more time was given to the developer to submit revisions to the Borough's engineers.

The deadline for those responses has now passed without the information being turned in so Safe Streets Camp Hill and concerned residents are now asking the planning commission to deny the land use plan and refuse any additional extension of time. 

Tuesday's meeting is at 6 p.m. at Borough Hall. 

