Mega Millions jackpot nears $400 million

Posted: May 22, 2019 09:13 AM EDT

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) - The Mega Millions lottery jackpot will be close to $400 million for Friday night's drawing.

The jackpot grew to $393 million after no ticket matched all six numbers drawn Tuesday night. A winning ticket with the cash prize option would be worth $244.2 million.

The prize would tie the tenth largest jackpot in Mega Millions history.

Five seemed to be the lucky number Tuesday. The winning numbers are 10, 50, 55, 56, 58, and the Mega Ball 15.

Even the Megaplier was drawn as 5.

Five tickets matched the five white balls to win the game’s second prize. Two of those tickets included the Megaplier purchase, including one sold in Pennsylvania, and are worth ...

Can you guess?

$5 million.

The Pennsylvania Lottery has not yet announced where in the state the winning ticket was sold.

