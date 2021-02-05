Megan’s Law offender arrested for alleged advances on Susquehanna minor

SUSQUEHANNA TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A man was arrested in Susquehanna Township just after midnight on Friday for indecent assault and furnishing alcoholic beverage to a minor, according to Susquehanna Township Police.

Elwood Wetzel, 42, allegedly gave a young female alcohol and made unsolicited sexual advances towards her.

The minor got away and called 911, where Susquehanna Township Police responded.

Wetzel is currently listed as a sexual offender on the Megan’s Law list and was arraigned to Dauphin County Prison on $10,000 bail.