Members 1st Federal Credit Union updating branch procedures due to COVID-19

In a memo sent out to their customers on Wednesday, Members 1st Federal Credit Union announced they are making some changes to their branch procedures due to COVID-19.

Effective Monday, November 23, all branch lobby access will be temporarily returning to “by appointment only.” This change is being implemented to follow social distancing protocols issued by health officials.

All in-store Giant branches and the Strawberry Square branch in Harrisburg will be temporarily closed.

For all appointments, face masks that cover the nose and mouth are required.