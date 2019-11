GETTYSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A memorial 5k was held in memory of two Adams County women.

The Linda Kranias Memorial 5k run/walk raises money for the Adams County Cancer Patient Help Fund.

Linda was well known in the Gettysburg area. She lost her battle with cancer in 2014.

The event not only honors Linda, but Stacy Hobbs, too. Hobbs served on the committee, until her death in 2015.

Valerie Pritchett served as the race starter for the event.