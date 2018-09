HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) - More than 40 cyclists biked 147 miles over three days to honor Pennsylvania first responders who lost their lives in the line of duty.

The cyclists rode from Flight 93 Memorial Park in Shanksville to the state Capitol in Harrisburg.

The ride is hosted by the PA EMS Provider Foundation.

The foundation awards grants to EMTs who want to further their career and become paramedics.