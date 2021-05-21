Memorial Day weekend sobriety checkpoints ahead

(WHTM) — With the holiday weekend around the corner, the Pennsylvania State Police Avondale Barracks will conduct a Sobriety Checkpoint during the holiday reporting period from Friday, May 28 through the end of Memorial Day in Lancaster and York Counties.

“As we approach another holiday weekend, the Pennsylvania State Police, Troop J, would like to wish everyone a safe and happy Memorial Day as we return to normalcy. Be safe in your travels, buckle up and don’t drive impaired,” said the statement from Troop J.

The goal of a sobriety checkpoint is to reduce the number of alcohol and drug-related fatal and serious injury cases and to prevent the presence of DUI drivers on the highways.