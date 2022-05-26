(WHTM) — As Memorial Day quickly approaches, PennDOT and highway traffic workers are reminding drivers of the importance of driving sober and seat belt safety.

Police departments and agencies across the Commonwealth will be participating in the national Click It or Ticket campaign over Memorial Day weekend. Officers will be out in full force and are urging drivers to be smart and responsible when getting behind the wheel.

“Please you know enjoy this holiday weekend coming up but it you’re drinking please do not drive call an Uber, call Lyft or catch a cab or depend on your friends to take you home,” said Thomas Carter, Commissioner of the Harrisburg Bureau of Police.

The Click It or Ticket campaign will come to an end on June 5.