Memorial service held for Cumberland County K-9 Brutus

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Cumberland County officials honored a former K-9 this Friday morning. A memorial service was held for K-9 Brutus Cumberland County Department of Public Safety.

K-9 Brutus worked alongside his handler, Sergeant Harold “Howie” Weary, for eight years at the Carlisle Army War College. A cancerous tumor was found on K-9 Brutus’ liver, and he was humanely euthanized.

Over his 8 year career, K-9 Brutus took part in 1,995 search hours, 547 VIP missions, searched 17,926 vehicles, found 61 weapons, participated in 2,932 hours of training, found 1,928 explosive training aids, and was on patrol for 10,616 hours. Weary said the Belgian Malinois loved his job and looked forward to going to work every day.

