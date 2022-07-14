FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania State Police are looking for two men who they say attempted to kidnap a gas station clerk.

The Pennsylvania State Police Troop B in Waynesburg Barracks say on July 12 at approximately 8:50 p.m. two white males attempted to lure a gas station clerk toward a gray van.

State Police say one of the men grabbed the clerk and attempted to pull her into the van with an out-of-state license plate and a red and white logo on its side.

The males are both white males of average build. One has white hair and appears to be balding. The other has brown hair and has tattoos on both arms.









Anyone with information is asked to contact Trooper Richards at (724) 627-02736151 or anonymously contact the Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers Toll Free at 1-800-4PA-TIPS (8477) or online.