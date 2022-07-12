(WHTM) – Two men are wanted by Pennsylvania State Police as part of a fraud investigation stretching multiple counties.

The Pennsylvania State Police in Carlisle say two men cashed fraudulent checks using Cumberland County residents’ information. The checks were cashed at the Santander Bank located on Town Centre Drive in Concord Township, Delaware County.

State Police say the two pictured suspects cashed two fraudulent checks valued at $6,920.

Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Trooper Forcey, Carlisle Station at (717) 249-2121 or anonymously contact the Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers Toll Free at 1-800-4PA-TIPS (8477) or online at https://www.p3tips.com/tipform.aspx?ID=107.